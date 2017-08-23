Serious crash at Grampian Transport Museum in Alford
- 23 August 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Emergency services have been called to what is believed to be a serious crash at a transport museum in Aberdeenshire.
The alarm was raised at the sports track at Grampian Transport Museum in Alford at about 10:50 on Wednesday morning.
The Scottish Ambulance Service said a helimed air ambulance was being sent to the scene.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been informed.