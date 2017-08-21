Radio Orkney request leads to Oregon wedding

Image copyright Becerra Photography Image caption Tom fell in love with Orkney after spending time here in 2013

A couple have just got married in Oregon, USA after the groom proposed to his bride to be via an online relay of BBC Radio Orkney.

Tom Ordeman sent a specially recorded message to the station's Friday Request show at the beginning of June 2016.

Judy Tacchini heard his proposal via a link to a recording of the programme - and said yes.

Tom told us he'd chosen the programme because he wanted Judy to share his love of Orkney.

"I thought that one of the best ways to start that process rolling was to have Orkney as part of the beginning of our marriage."

"pastries"

As part of the dedication, Tom described how Judy had asked what there was to do in Kirkwall, and how she imagined the two of them walking hand in hand into the town to buy pastries.

And he told her: "It wasn't long before I decided that you were the only woman I'd ever want to walk with, hand-in-hand, into Kirkwall or any other city."

Then he requested the Proclaimers singing "Let's get married".

Judy said she had no idea what was going on when Tom asked her to listen to the station.

"weepy"

"But I picked up pretty quickly, I was very surprised. Got very weepy. Yeah. That's pretty much how it was."

Now the couple say they plan to visit the islands together, perhaps next year.

"We're hoping at some point, maybe in 2018, to have the money to do a bit of a tour as a late honeymoon", Tom said.

"I would expect that we would have Orkney high on the list of places that we would hit."