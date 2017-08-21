Man dies after falling from beauty spot cliffs

Image copyright Paul Birrell

A man has died after falling from cliffs near Cruden Bay in Aberdeenshire.

A rescue operation, involving the coastguard and RNLI, was launched at about 17:30 on Saturday at the beauty spot Bullers of Buchan.

The 41-year-old, from the Ellon area, was airlifted by helicopter to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, but it was later confirmed he had died.

The man has not yet been named.