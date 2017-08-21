NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man dies after falling from beauty spot cliffs

Bullers of Buchan Image copyright Paul Birrell

A man has died after falling from cliffs near Cruden Bay in Aberdeenshire.

A rescue operation, involving the coastguard and RNLI, was launched at about 17:30 on Saturday at the beauty spot Bullers of Buchan.

The 41-year-old, from the Ellon area, was airlifted by helicopter to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, but it was later confirmed he had died.

The man has not yet been named.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites