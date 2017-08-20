Actors line up for Screenplay Film Festival in Shetland

Image copyright PA Image caption Bill Nighy and George MacKay will take questions at the film festival

Popular actors Bill Nighy and George MacKay will be among special guests attending this year's run of the UK's most northerly film festival.

The 11th annual Screenplay Film Festival gets under way in Shetland on Friday.

More than 80 screenings and events are scheduled over the course of the 10-day programme, organisers have announced.

Nighy and MacKay will take part in question and answer sessions during their visit.

Nighy will take questions following the screening of his latest film The Limehouse Golem, which opens nationally in early September.

The film sees Nighy take on the role of a police inspector who investigates a series of brutal killings in Victorian-era London - a part initially intended for the late Alan Rickman.

MacKay will give answers after a screening of the comedy Pride. He will also join in with the audience during a sing-along screening of Sunshine on Leith, in which he also stars.

Image copyright HanWay Films Image caption Bill Nighy's latest film The Limehouse Golem opens nationally in early September

The festival has been put together by film critic Mark Kermode and co-curators Linda Ruth Williams and Kathy Hubbard.

The regular Look North screenings featuring work from Scandinavia will return this year, while there will be a new "Fur and Feathers" strand, with films about dogs, cats, eagles and a donkey.

The festival will also be supporting emerging film-makers and screening contributions made by Shetlanders.

Ms Hubbard said there were plenty of films for families and young people.

She added: "Apart from the public screenings for families, over a thousand school pupils will be coming to Mareel to see some of the best that world cinema has to offer young audiences."

The festival, hosted by Shetland Arts at various venues across the islands, runs until 3 September.