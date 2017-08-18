Woman tells of Fraserburgh murder accused threat

Image caption Gordon Graham died in 1998

A woman has told a jury that a man accused of murdering her father in 1998 threatened her on a bus and said "you'll end up the same as your dad".

Barry Henderson, 42, denies killing Gordon Graham and attempting to murder his wife Anne in a fire in Fraserburgh.

Sharon Graham, 38, told the High Court in Glasgow that Mr Henderson spoke to her in 2016.

The court heard a recording from his phone from the journey which did not include the alleged threat.

Ms Graham told the jury: "I can't understand that."

The court was told that Mr Henderson was on a bus from Peterhead to Fraserburgh not long after he was accused of the murder of 43-year-old Mr Graham.

At Crimond, Ms Graham and her husband Gary Clampett got on the bus and words were exchanged.

'I was hysterical'

She said: "It was a shock seeing him on the bus. He had just been charged with murder. "

Prosecutor Jim Keegan QC asked Ms Graham: "What did you expect would happen, what was he to do?"

She replied: "Under the circumstances a normal human being would maybe stand up and go to the top of the bus - move away."

She told the jury that she said to Mr Henderson: "How dare you look me in the eyes knowing you murdered my dad."

She then moved away with her baby who was in a pram to the back of the bus.

Ms Graham added: "I was hysterical. I moved away from him. I couldn't stop shaking. I was emotional."

She told the jurors that most of the journey she was on the phone to her mother Anne asking her to meet her when the bus got into Fraserburgh.

She said: "I was upset. I wanted my mum there."

Image caption The fire happened in the town's High Street

Ms Graham denied a suggestion by defence QC Brian McConnachie that on the bus Mr Henderson had been threatened by her husband and Joseph Martin, and that her husband had assaulted him.

The court heard that Mr Clampett had since died and Joseph Martin was accused of murdering him.

Mr McConnachie then said: "Mr Clampett and Mr Martin are no strangers to the jail," and she agreed.

'Threatening him'

The QC stated: "We hear you say to Barry Henderson every jail in Scotland, all the lifers with nothing to lose. That's you threatening him that he will be killed by people in prison."

Ms Graham replied: "I said it. I'm not threatening him personally."

Mr McConnachie responded: "It's still a threat," and she answered: "Not from me directly."

Mr Henderson denies all the charges against him and has lodged special defences of alibi and incrimination.

The trial before Lord Ericht continues.