Aberdeen City Council bid to save £125m in five years

Aberdeen City Council is to attempt to save up to £125m over five years by reviewing the way services are managed and delivered.

About 150 staff have already accepted voluntary severance or early retirement, as the authority looks to reduce its workforce.

A report set to come before councillors next week says change is needed.

The new model would see director roles changed, and a restructure of senior managers is also to be looked.

In addition to the 150 staff who have already accepted voluntary severance or early retirement, 20 more have asked to take up the offer.

The report says this number is expected to rise over the coming months.