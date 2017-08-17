NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Temporary surface for Great Aberdeen Run route

Upper Kirkgate

A temporary surface will have to be installed on part of the route of the forthcoming Great Aberdeen Run.

Upperkirkgate - next to the Marischal Square development - is currently dug up and closed off.

The Great Aberdeen Run is being held on Sunday 27 August.

Aberdeen City Council said a temporary surface would be installed at the Upperkirkgate to allow the runners to complete the route safely.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites