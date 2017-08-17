NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Aberdeen 'custody escape prisoner' appears in court

Lee Hipson Image copyright Police Scotland

A prisoner who allegedly escaped from custody while at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary has appeared in court.

Lee Hipson, 24, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

It followed an incident in Aberdeen on Friday 4 August.

