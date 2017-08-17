Motorcyclist in serious lorry accident in Aberdeenshire.
- 17 August 2017
NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Emergency services have been called to the scene of a serious accident involving a motorbike and lorry in Aberdeenshire.
It happened on the B977 at Lyne of Skene.
Police Scotland said the road was closed at the B977 and B9126 junction.
Diversions were being put in place.