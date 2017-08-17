Three people rescued from Aberdeen flats fire
- 17 August 2017
Three people were rescued from a fire at an Aberdeen block of flats.
The incident happened in North Anderson Drive at about 23:00 on Wednesday.
One of the people needed to be rescued by ladder.
Four fire engines were sent to the scene to tackle the blaze, which started in a communal area.