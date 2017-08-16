Student attacker not allowed back to University of Aberdeen

Image caption Angus Milligan assaulted Emily Drouet

A student who admitted abusing and assaulting his student girlfriend who later took her own life will not be allowed back to the University of Aberdeen.

Angus Milligan, 21, was given community service for choking and slapping fellow student Emily Drouet, 18, at halls of residence in Aberdeen.

Law student Ms Drouet was found dead several days later in March last year.

The university said it had discretion about students being readmitted.

The University of Aberdeen would not comment on Milligan specifically.

A spokesman said: "Under its governing procedures, the university has the power to apply its discretion to consider whether or not any student who applies should be readmitted.

"Alongside academic judgement this would include attention to a student's conduct, in particular conduct affecting other members of the university community."

Milligan admitted assault and threatening behaviour.

At Aberdeen Sheriff Court in July, he was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and told he would be under supervision for one year.