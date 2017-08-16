DJ jailed for sex attacks on Down's syndrome man and woman in Moray

Image copyright Ciaran Donnelly Image caption Scott Sinclair was jailed

A disc jockey who subjected a man and woman with Down's syndrome to sex attacks in Moray has been jailed for five years.

Scott Sinclair, 41, who lived in Elgin at the time, was convicted by a jury.

A judge rejected a defence plea to spare Sinclair a prison sentence and told him that custody was "inevitable".

Lord Glennie said: "I cannot regard this as a case where you could have reasonably believed they were consenting to the sexual acts."

Sinclair, who ran a DJ and karaoke business, had taken part in events organised for people with learning difficulties.

He earlier denied three sex charges during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Sinclair was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.