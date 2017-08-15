Stonehaven pool closed after man taken to hospital
- 15 August 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Stonehaven open air pool has been closed for the day after a man was taken to hospital.
Emergency services were called to the pool at 13:15 on Tuesday.
The man, in his 70s, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Aberdeenshire Council said the pool would remain closed for the rest of the day.