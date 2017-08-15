NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Stonehaven pool closed after man taken to hospital

Stonehaven open air pool has been closed for the day after a man was taken to hospital.

Emergency services were called to the pool at 13:15 on Tuesday.

The man, in his 70s, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Aberdeenshire Council said the pool would remain closed for the rest of the day.

