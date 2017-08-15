New Aberdeen night-time economy manager appointed

A night-time economy manager has been appointed in Aberdeen.

Business-led initiative Aberdeen Inspired has named Nicola Johnston as the person to promote the city's nightlife.

Miss Johnston is seen as being an important link between the licensed trade and the city council.

She said: "This is an exciting opportunity to make a difference and help develop the hospitality and hotel trade in Aberdeen."

'Better place'

It is believed the appointment is the first of its kind in Scotland.

The 29-year-old, from Glasgow, has taken up the new role after six years working in the skiing and hospitality industries in France.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: "We are delighted to welcome Nicola to the team, she brings a wealth of experience and has demonstrated a very high standard of work and results delivery in previous jobs."

Aberdeen City Council licensing board convener Marie Boulton, added: "We look forward to working closely with Nicola to make Aberdeen's city centre an even better place for people to visit."