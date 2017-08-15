One person rescued from car in Inverurie flooding
15 August 2017
NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
One person was rescued from a car caught in flood water in Aberdeenshire.
The incident happened in Inverurie at about 06:00 after a spell of heavy rain.
Firefighters had to rescue the motorist from their vehicle.