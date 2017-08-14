Couple found in Aberdeen died from 'sharp force injuries'

Image caption Karen and William Flett died in July

A couple whose bodies were found at their home in Aberdeen died from "sharp force injuries".

Karen Flett, 57, and her husband William Flett, 56, died at the house in Cornhill Terrace in July.

Mrs Flett died from "penetrating sharp force injuries to trunk and neck", according to her death certificate. Mr Flett died from "sharp force injuries to neck, left wrist and hands".

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

Officers were investigating if the deaths were as a result of a murder-suicide.

Mr Flett was a taxi driver and his wife a nursing home care assistant.

The death certificates were obtained by BBC Scotland on Monday.

A statement from the couple's family last month said: "We are completely devastated by our loss and will help each other through this extremely difficult time."