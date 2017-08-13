Man and woman killed in A937 car crash near Marykirk Bridge
- 13 August 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two people have died after their car crashed on the A937 near Marykirk Bridge in Aberdeenshire.
Police said a 31-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were killed in the accident in the early hours of Sunday.
A second man was taken to hospital with injuries described as "serious".
The Montrose to Laurencekirk road remains closed while investigations are carried out.