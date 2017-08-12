Driver crashes during police 'getaway'

A driver has been arrested after crashing his car as he tried to get away from police who had stopped him for a routine check.

The man was pulled over between Inverurie and Port Elphinstone in Aberdeenshire at about 16:00 on Friday

He drove away on the wrong side of the road before crashing into another vehicle. He was arrested after a short chase on foot.

A 27-year-old man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.