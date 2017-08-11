Dounby Show park in Orkney closed by police due to 'incident'

An Orkney show park has been closed by police due to an "incident".

Police Scotland said the site of the Dounby Show - one of Orkney's biggest agricultural shows - was closed due to an" ongoing inquiry".

A spokesman said: "The investigation is in its early stages. As such, it would be inappropriate to give further details, other than to say this is not an ongoing incident."

The show features livestock, food, fairground rides and crafts.