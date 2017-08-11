Dounby Show park in Orkney closed by police due to 'incident'
- 11 August 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An Orkney show park has been closed by police due to an "incident".
Police Scotland said the site of the Dounby Show - one of Orkney's biggest agricultural shows - was closed due to an" ongoing inquiry".
A spokesman said: "The investigation is in its early stages. As such, it would be inappropriate to give further details, other than to say this is not an ongoing incident."
The show features livestock, food, fairground rides and crafts.