Teenager guilty over Fraserburgh death crash

A teenager has been warned she could be locked up after being found guilty of causing the death of a man by driving dangerously in Fraserburgh.

Shari Dunbar, 19, struck Nuno Barbara, 45, who was originally from Portugal, as he crossed the road at Castle Street in September 2015.

His widow is now raising their four children by herself.

Dunbar was convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh. Sentence was deferred to the High Court in Livingston.

Care worker Dunbar - who passed her test a few months earlier - failed to observe give way markings at the junction of the town's Bath Street and Castle Street.

'No illusion'

The court heard how she also failed to slow her car down to a speed appropriate for negotiating the junction and failed to keep control of her Seat Ibiza.

She then struck Mr Barbara, who came to Scotland to take a job at a fish factory.

Prosecutors earlier rejected a plea to a reduced charge of causing death by careless driving.

Judge Lord Kinclaven told first offender care worker Dunbar: "You should be under no illusion that all disposals - including custody - are available to me."