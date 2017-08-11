Oil production vessel due for decommissioning in Shetland

Image copyright Repsol Sinopec Resources UK

An offshore vessel said to have produced almost 150 million barrels of oil over 36 years is scheduled to arrive in Shetland for decommissioning.

The Buchan Alpha is due in Lerwick, weather permitting, on Friday.

The production vessel is to be brought in to anchor for the removal of some of the deeper parts of structure.

The next stage is being brought alongside at the newly extended Dales Voe deepwater quay to be dismantled for recycling.

It is expected to take about 17 months to take Buchan Alpha apart.

Jobs created

The work will be done by the French company Veolia, and 35 jobs will be created by the project.

Originally a drilling rig, Buchan Alpha started production from the Buchan field in 1981.

It was taken out of service in May by operators Repsol Sinopec Resources UK.