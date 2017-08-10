Contract signed for use of Peterhead port for wind turbine use

Image copyright Vatenfall Image caption Large parts called suction bucket jacket foundations are involved in the construction

A contract has been signed which will see Peterhead port used as part of work to construct wind turbines off Aberdeen.

It will see one of the world's largest floating cranes moored at Peterhead and several barges that will transport the 11 foundations.

The 11 turbines will make up the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC) off Aberdeen.

Energy firm Vattenfall is behind the project.

Peterhead will support the installation operations for at least four months.

Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse welcomed the announcement.

He said: "This is great news for business in Peterhead, and an indication of the port's growing reputation as a place which can accommodate some of the most challenging and cutting-edge offshore construction requirements."