Drugs worth almost £40,000 recovered in Aberdeen

Three men have been charged after drugs with an estimated street value of nearly £40,000 were recovered in Aberdeen.

The drugs - said to include heroin, cocaine and cannabis - were recovered following an intelligence-led operation on Tuesday.

The recoveries were made in the Pennan Road and Raasay Gardens areas of the city.

The men - aged 25, 28 and 38 - are due to appear in court.

