Firefighter tells murder trial of 1998 Fraserburgh death find

Image caption Gordon Graham was found dead after the fire

A former firefighter has told a murder trial how he and a colleague inched their way through a blazing Fraserburgh building in 1998 before finding a body.

Barry Henderson, 42, denies killing Gordon Graham, 43, and attempting to murder his wife Anne.

George Basterfield told the High Court in Glasgow he was a retained fireman at the time.

He said they could "barely see" in front of them, but eventually found Mr Graham's body.

Mr Basterfield said he and others were called out to a fire at the Grahams' home in the early hours of the morning.

He said they put on breathing apparatus and climbed ladders up to one of the second floor flat windows.

'Going by feel'

The court heard that the glass in the window had been blown out by the ferocity of the fire.

Mr Basterfield said: "We searched. We could barely see two or three feet in front of us. It was heavily smoke-filled. We were basically going by feel. We came out of that room and into another room."

He told the court that they found Mr Graham's body in the last room they searched.

Earlier, James Henderson, the former station officer at Fraserburgh Fire Station, said that fire crews and appliances had to be called in from Aberdeen, Peterhead and Maud to help.

Mr Henderson denies all the charges against him and has lodged special defences of alibi and incrimination.

The trial before Lord Ericht continues.