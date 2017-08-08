Drilling tools firm NXG hopes to double workforce by end of year

Image copyright Rory Raitt

An Aberdeen-based drilling tools firm is hoping to more than double its workforce by the end of the year thanks to a new facility near Peterhead.

NXG Drilling Services employs 15 people but is looking to add 18 more.

Most would be based at Longside, where the firm has agreed a lease for a new welding site.

As well as Longside, it has moved from Aberdeen city centre to premises at Altens. NXG said it had invested more than £2m to cope with increased demand.

The business was launched at the start of the year.