NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Queen makes surprise visit to Aboyne Highland Games

The Queen poured whisky from a quaich on to the caber Image copyright ALLAN MILLIGAN

The Queen has made a surprise visit to the Aboyne Highland Games in Aberdeenshire.

She officially opened the games, which is marking its 150th anniversary.

And she was photographed pouring whisky from a quaich to anoint the new Aboyne Games caber, and meeting competitors.

The monarch is thought to be in residence at nearby Balmoral, the Royal Family's Scottish holiday home.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites