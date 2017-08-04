Two charged over Pittodrie floodlight video

Image copyright Google Image caption Footage was posted online from the top of one of the stadium's 30m tall floodlights

Two men have been charged by police in connection with an incident at Pittodrie Stadium where footage was filmed from the top of a floodlight.

A video was posted online showing two men climbing to the top of a 30m (98ft) tall floodlight at the Aberdeen ground.

Police said two men aged 18 and 20 had been charged, and a report submitted to the procurator fiscal.

They were charged under legislation relating to behaviour which could cause fear or alarm or is reckless.