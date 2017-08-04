Two charged over Pittodrie floodlight video
Two men have been charged by police in connection with an incident at Pittodrie Stadium where footage was filmed from the top of a floodlight.
A video was posted online showing two men climbing to the top of a 30m (98ft) tall floodlight at the Aberdeen ground.
Police said two men aged 18 and 20 had been charged, and a report submitted to the procurator fiscal.
They were charged under legislation relating to behaviour which could cause fear or alarm or is reckless.