My dad survived the Piper Alpha disaster

BBC Scotland apprentice Iona Ballantyne, whose father Bob survived Piper Alpha, shares her personal reflections on the worst accident since oil started flowing from the North Sea. The explosion on Piper Alpha, and its deadly toll, is still felt strongly in the north-east and beyond.

What happened that fateful night, 6 July 1988, would change the lives of so many, forever.

My dad made it home, but it could be said that what he suffered in the aftermath, eventually went on to lay him to rest 13 years ago.

Today in Aberdeen a volume of documents were published pulling together decades of knowledge in a bid to avoid a repeat of Piper Alpha disaster.

Image caption The explosion and fire left 167 men dead

Had my dad been alive, he would be as adamant as he always was that the contributions of the oil and gas industry to the Scottish economy and the industry's shareholders do not compare to the massive contribution of the men and women who work on the installations.

Their lives matter.

He believed in creating a safe working environment, no excessive working hours, and a compassionate management.

When you put into perspective what happened on that night 29 years ago, nobody should have survived.

Image caption Bob Ballantyne being helped by emergency workers after the explosion

A blazing inferno, the icy yet scalding depths of the North Sea, the aftermath - a trauma that will never leave.

The lost and broken lives that resulted from the Piper Alpha disaster should never be taken in vain by any employers involved in the North Sea oil and gas industry.

At the 10th anniversary service, my Dad recited a poem, by Birago Diop, that will always marry so respectfully with those who perished.

"Those who are dead are never gone; they are there in the flickering shadow."