Wife tells murder trial of night husband died in Fraserburgh fire

Image caption Gordon Graham died in the 1998 fire

A woman who was rescued from her burning home shouted to police that her husband was still inside, a murder trial has heard.

Barry Henderson, 42, denies killing Gordon Graham, 43, and attempting to murder his wife Anne in Fraserburgh in 1998.

Anne Graham, 58, had to jump onto the roof of a police van to escape.

She told the High Court in Glasgow that firefighters found her husband Gordon's body lying in bed.

Defence QC Brian McConnachie said: " A police vehicle drove under your kitchen window and a police officer caught you when you jumped, is that correct?"

Mrs Graham replied: "Yes. I was shouting to them that my husband was inside."

The court heard that she never returned to the flat in High Street, and now lives in another part of the town.

'Came with reputation'

She told the court she and her family moved to Fraserburgh in 1996 after leaving Glenrothes in Fife.

Mr McConnachie said: "When you and your family arrived you rightly or wrongly came with a reputation," and Mrs Graham replied: "Yes."

The QC then went on: "You were dubbed the family from hell," and she said: "Yes."

Mr Henderson denies all the charges against him and has lodged special defences of alibi and incrimination.

The trial before Lord Ericht continues.