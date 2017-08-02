Findhorn Bay wildfowl shooting plan 'step in right direction'

Image copyright JASPERIMAGE Image caption Protests against shooting on the reserve have been held

A new shooting permit system for wildfowl shooting in a Moray nature reserve has been described as "step in the right direction" by campaigners.

The Findhorn Bay Local Nature Reserve management committee has put the voluntary system in place after lengthy negotiations between interested parties.

Mondays will now see no shooting, in addition to Sundays.

The season starts on 1 September and runs to 20 February.

Lisa Mead, of Friends of Findhorn Bay (FFB), said: "This is a step in the right direction, which FFB went along with in the hope that it will bring some relief to the dire situation on Findhorn Bay during the next shooting season.

"However, we feel it is still unfair to local residents, especially those living in Kinloss, who will still be woken up extremely early in the morning by shotgun fire, five days per week for six months of the year."

The British Association of Shooting and Conservation has not yet commented.

A report on the issue is going to Moray Council's economic development committee in September.