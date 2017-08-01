RMT ballot over offshore industrial action

An industrial action ballot is beginning over pay and conditions for offshore catering workers.

It comes after members of the RMT union rejected an offer from the Caterers Offshore Trade Association (Cota).

Staff at the six companies who are members of Cota rejected the offer in February.

The RMT union is sending out industrial action ballot papers to its members, recommending they back strike action, and action short of a strike.

Cota has yet to comment on the move by the RMT, but earlier said it was "extremely disappointed" that the Unite union was pressing ahead with a ballot of its own members on the same issue.