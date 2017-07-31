NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Two women held as drugs worth £250,000 recovered in Aberdeen

Two women have been charged after drugs with an estimated street value of £250,000 were recovered in Aberdeen.

Police Scotland said heroin, cocaine and cannabis was seized after a search at Provost Graham Avenue in an intelligence-led operation on Saturday.

Two women aged 23 and 25 were charged.

They were expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites