One dead in Tomintoul two-vehicle crash
- 26 July 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
One person has been killed in a two-vehicle crash on the A939 road near Tomintoul.
Police closed the road after the collision, at about 20:00 on Wednesday, to allow for investigation work.
Unconfirmed reports suggest a BMW motorbike collided with a Nissan Nirvana 4x4.
Police have asked anyone who say the crash to contact them. No details have been released about the person killed.