One dead in Tomintoul two-vehicle crash

One person has been killed in a two-vehicle crash on the A939 road near Tomintoul.

Police closed the road after the collision, at about 20:00 on Wednesday, to allow for investigation work.

Unconfirmed reports suggest a BMW motorbike collided with a Nissan Nirvana 4x4.

Police have asked anyone who say the crash to contact them. No details have been released about the person killed.