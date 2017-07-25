Killer whale photographed flipping seal into the air off Shetland

Image copyright Billy Arthur

A keen photographer has captured a dramatic shot of a killer whale flipping a seal into the air while hunting off Shetland.

The orca image was taken by Billy Arthur, of Dunnrossness, at Levenwick.

Mr Arthur, 33, who works for Scottish Sea Farms, told the BBC Scotland news website he went to the spot when he heard the orcas were in the area.

He said: "There were about six in the pod. I got the camera ready and was lucky enough to get the shot."

Mr Arthur explained: "We sat for a while waiting and it paid off.

"You could see them getting agitated, then one flipped the seal out the water. After it was knocked out the water you could see them feeding on it."