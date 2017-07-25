Councillor concern over Marischal Square opening date

An Aberdeen councillor has said he has been "stonewalled" over attempts to find out exactly when the Marischal Square development will open.

The office, leisure and hotel development - valued at more than £100m - was expected to open this month.

Developers Muse and the city council are now saying late summer.

Stephen Flynn, the SNP group leader in Aberdeen, said he had repeatedly asked council officials when it would open without success.

Less than half of the premises have so far been taken up by companies.

'Completely stonewalled'

Opposition councillor Mr Flynn told BBC Scotland: "The silence has been deafening. It's a concern.

"I have asked council officials for clarity - I have been completely stonewalled.

"It's not good for transparency - it's a disgrace. The public have a right to know."

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: "Councillor Flynn has received a response to his inquiry from officers.

"As has been stated publicly, Marischal Square remains on target for completion this summer.

"Specific opening dates for the various elements of the complex will be confirmed in conjunction with Muse Developments and Marischal Square tenants. This will announced in due course."