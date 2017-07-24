Fresh appeal after fatal A980 crash

Image copyright Macauley Tuck family Image caption Macauley Tuck died in the crash

Police have issued a fresh appeal for information following the death of a motorcyclist after a collision with a car in Aberdeenshire.

Macauley Tuck, 25, from Torphins, died after the crash on the A980 at Glassel on 17 July.

Officers want to trace the driver of a light-coloured car, possibly a Subaru, which turned right onto the Glassel road just before the crash.

They also want to find the driver of a black 4x4 who may have stopped to help.