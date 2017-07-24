Shetland firefighters use oxygen masks for animals

Image copyright Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Oxygen masks specially designed for animals are being used by firefighters in Shetland in what is believed to be a Scottish first.

Lerwick Fire Station has received the masks from the charity Smokey Paws.

They have already been successfully used to save the lives of pets in England.

Further masks which will be donated to Scalloway Fire Station and further sets have been ordered for Brae and Bixter.

'Even a tortoise'

Graham Reid, station manager at Lerwick, said: "The equipment works in conjunction with the oxygen resuscitation equipment we already carry on our fire appliances.

"Having this additional equipment means we can now resuscitate a wide range of animals if the need arises.

"From my own personal experience as an operational fire officer, I have seen how valuable oxygen therapy equipment can be in reviving both people and animals, having used it on cats, dogs, birds and even a tortoise to great effect."

He thanked local people for their fundraising efforts for making the donation possible.