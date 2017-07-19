NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Two more men charged over Fraserburgh death

Image caption Gary Clampett died following a disturbance at Fernie Place

Two more men have been charged with murder after a death in Fraserburgh last month.

Gary Clampett, 39, died after a disturbance in Fernie Place in the early hours of 18 June.

Five men have already appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court facing a charge of murder.

Police have now confirmed a further two men, a 24-year-old and a 52-year-old, have been charged in connection the death.

The men are expected to appear in court on Thursday.

