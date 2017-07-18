Motorcyclist who died in crash near Torphins named

Image copyright Macauley Tuck family Image caption Macauley Tuck was a keen angler

A motorcyclist who died after a collision with a car in Aberdeenshire on Monday has been named by Police Scotland.

Macauley Tuck, was 25 years old and from Torphins.

The crash happened on the A980 at Glassel, near Torphins, at about 17:20 on Monday. Police have appealed for witnesses.

In a statement, his family said: "Macauley was a character and had a great sense of humour."

His family added: "He had many interests and particularly loved fishing, especially on the River Dee.

"He will be very sorely missed by his family, friends and colleagues."