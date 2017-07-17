Biker dies after Aberdeenshire crash
- 17 July 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a car in Aberdeenshire.
The 25-year-old rider was declared dead after crash which happened on the A980 at Glassel, near Torphins, at about 17:20 on Monday.
Police Scotland said the identity of the motorcyclist would not be released until next of kin had been informed.
Officers have appealed for any witnesses to the crash to contact them on the 101 number.