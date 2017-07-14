NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Conservative elected in Moray by-election

Conservative candidate Maria MacLean has been elected to Moray Council after winning a by-election.

The ballot in Elgin City North was forced by the resignation of a councillor just days after he was elected in May's local elections.

Sandy Cooper, 72, was one of three people chosen to represent Elgin North. He stood as an independent candidate.

However, he then tendered his resignation in a letter to the council's chief executive.

