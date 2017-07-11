Man airlifted to hospital after Aberdeenshire crash
- 11 July 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital following a crash in Aberdeenshire.
The accident occurred on the A952 near Hatton at about 10:00.
The man suffered serious injuries and his bike ended up in a field.
His injuries were not thought to be life threatening.