Police seek man who approached youngsters in Moray

Police are looking for a man after three youngsters were approached in two separate incidents in Moray.

A teenage boy was approached by a man in a dark green vehicle in the St Leonards Road area of Forres on Sunday between 15:00-15:30.

A man fitting the same description approached two young girls in the Cliff Street area of Findochty on Friday between 20:00-20:30.

The man is described as being bald and in his 50s.

Det Ins Alan Armitt said: "We would appeal to the person in question or anyone who saw this vehicle or man in either area during the dates and times provided to contact Police Scotland as inquiries continue into establishing the exact circumstances of each incident."