Woman's death in Moray 'unexplained'
- 10 July 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
The death of a 63-year-old woman in Moray is being treated as "unexplained", police have said.
Emergency services were called to Land Street in Buckpool, near Buckie, at about 19:30 on Sunday.
It is understood the woman suffered burn injuries. She was taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin, but later died.
Police Scotland said inquiries were at an early stage.