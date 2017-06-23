NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Platform evacuation after power loss

More than 70 workers have been taken off a North Sea oil platform after it suffered a loss of power.

The coastguard was first alerted to the issue on the Bruce installation east of Shetland just after 20:00 on Thursday.

Forty five workers stayed on the platform in a bid to restore power.

Those flown off were taken to neighbouring platforms.