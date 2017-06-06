Teenage girls charged after Buckie Shipyard fire

Two 13-year-old girls have been charged after a fire at a shipyard caused more than £10,000 of damage.

Buckie Shipyard - which dates back to 1903 and went into administration in 2013 - was bought by Macduff Shipyards Ltd from Moray Council last week.

The fire at an office building at Commercial Road was discovered on Sunday evening.

Police Scotland said the two girls would be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

Macduff Shipyards managing director John Watt said: "We had bought the site from Moray Council only last week and had already started to work on the building.

"It is extremely disappointing that this incident has occurred so early into our ownership."