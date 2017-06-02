Police officers in asbestos incident in Aberdeen harbour

Image copyright Newsline

Five police officers have been taken to hospital after potentially coming into contact with asbestos during a routine search in Aberdeen harbour.

A property in the Blaikes Quay area was sealed off at about 20:50 due to fears over the hazardous material.

The officers were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for further assessment. No-one else was affected.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "There is no wider threat to the local community."

Scottish Fire and Rescue crews provided specialist decontamination assistance at the scene.