Police officers in asbestos incident in Aberdeen harbour
Five police officers have been taken to hospital after potentially coming into contact with asbestos during a routine search in Aberdeen harbour.
A property in the Blaikes Quay area was sealed off at about 20:50 due to fears over the hazardous material.
The officers were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for further assessment. No-one else was affected.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "There is no wider threat to the local community."
Scottish Fire and Rescue crews provided specialist decontamination assistance at the scene.