Aberdeen student badly hurt in Ibiza balcony plunge

A young Scottish woman has been seriously injured after falling from a second floor apartment in the Spanish holiday island of Ibiza.

Kanza Rehman, 21, an international tourism management student at Robert Gordon University (RGU) in Aberdeen, was badly hurt in San Antonio.

She was taken to hospital after the accident and then flown to Majorca for further treatment.

She was believed to have suffered serious head injuries.

Prof Ferdinand von Prondzynski, RGU's principal, said: "We are aware one of our students has been involved in an accident while on holiday in Ibiza.

"Our thoughts are with the student and her family and friends at this troubling time and we hope for a full and speedy recovery."

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office confirmed a British woman had been taken to hospital, and that it was in contact with local authorities and ready to provide support.