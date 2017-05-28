NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Two injured after street disturbance in Aberdeen

Police at the scene

Two men have been taken to hospital following a street disturbance in Aberdeen.

The incident happened in the Summerhill Drive area of the city in the early hours.

Part of the street was cordoned off and there was a significant police presence in the area.

Police said two men were injured and were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. They are appealing for witnesses.

