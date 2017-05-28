Cyclist seriously hurt in collision with van in Elgin

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A96, near Ardgye House in Elgin

A cyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a van in Moray.

The crash happened on the A96, near Ardgye House in Elgin, at about 15:.45 on Saturday.

The 59-year-old cyclist was taken by ambulance to Dr Gray's Hospital in the town. The driver of the silver Volkswagen Transporter van was not hurt.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesman said both the cyclist and the van were heading east when the accident happened.

The A96 was closed after the incident to allow investigations to be carried out.